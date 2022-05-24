Mecklenburg County Commissioner Ella Scarborough has died, family confirms

Scarborough was first elected to serve on the Mecklenburg County Commission in 2014.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Mecklenburg County Commissioner Ella Scarborough has died at the age of 75, her family confirmed Tuesday night.

"A pioneer in North Carolina politics, Scarborough made history throughout her career," a statement on behalf of her family reads.

Scarborough was a native of Sumter, South Carolina, and moved to Charlotte in 1971. She served the city of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County for decades, becoming the first African American woman elected to Charlotte City Council in 1987, representing District 3. She was elected at-large in 1993.

She was elected to the Mecklenburg County Commission in 2014 and in 2016 was elected chair of the board. She also ran for mayor of Charlotte twice.

The Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously on Feb. 8 to approve medical leave for Scarborough.

Scarborough was a proud alumnus of South Carolina State University, her family said, and a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. She was also a member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Charlotte.

Scarborough is survived by her children, Troy and Tori, as well as her siblings and nieces and nephews.

Chris King Memorial Chapel in Chester, South Carolina, will be handling funeral services.

