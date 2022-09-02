Mecklenburg County officials approve medical leave request for Commissioner Ella Scarborough

Commissioners are developing a process to find an interim replacement for Scarborough.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners has given the green light for one of their own members to take a medical leave.

Leaders brought up the agenda item to approve the leave for Commissioner Ella Scarborough during a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

Scarborough was previously the chair of the board and is considered to be a powerhouse local politician. She also ran for mayor of Charlotte twice.

WCNC Charlotte's local government reporter Hunter Sáenz said Scarborough has not been to a county board meeting in months.

The BOCC voted unanimously to grant Scarborough the medical leave request.

During Tuesday's meeting, Commissioner Vilma Leake advocated on behalf of her fellow board member.

"I hope she's not listening to any of this, to hear us digest and to degrade from a point of questing repeatedly. We voted to do that," Leake said after the board's vote on the extension. "My motion is to provide her the salary and from that salary, come her insurance."

After a lengthy discussion between board members, they approved to continue paying Scarborough her salary and health benefits while on leave.

"Commissioner Scarborough will be paid her compensation for the remainder of her term," Chairman George Dunlap said during the meeting. "That is showing compassion."

The board then voted to appoint a replacement for the remainder of Scarborough's term.