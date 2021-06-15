Mecklenburg County not renewing contract with Latta Plantation following controversy over June 19 event

A June 19 event at Latta Plantation was canceled after social media backlash; some community members referred to the event as a poor rewrite of history.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday night, the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners addressed and reviewed controlling documents between Historic Latta Place and the county following an event at Latta Plantation that was canceled after social media backlash.

According to the event page, which has since been deleted, organizers were planning to host an event on June 19 called "Kingdom Come." The event page stated guests would "hear stories from the massa himself who is now living in the woods."

The event was not explicitly listed as a Juneteenth event, but was planned to be held on June 19 -- Juneteenth is a holiday to remember and celebrate June 19, 1865, when slavery officially ended in America.

According to the county, Historic Latta Plantation is considered a "living history museum and farm" from circa 1800 and is located in Latta Nature Preserve. The plantation and surrounding area were intended to give visitors a sense of what 19th-century life was like in the Carolinas.

Historic Latta Place, Inc -- which manages daily operations of Latta Plantation and offers educational programs -- is a contractor to Mecklenburg County. For this reason, following backlash on social media following the event announcement and its subsequent cancelation, Mecklenburg County leaders resolved to review its relationship with the vendor.

At the county commissioner's meeting Tuesday, Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation director Lee Jones said he sent a letter to Historic Latta Plantation, Inc., telling them they would not be renewing their annual contract when it expires on June 30. The contract has been renewed each year since the 1970s.

Jones told the board of county commissioners that Latta Plantation was supposed to tell Parks and Recreation about programs at least six weeks ahead of time by contract, but had not in this instance.

"This is why we need to do a racial equity audit across the report," Commissioner Susan Rodriguez-McDowell said. "We should be doing a deep, deep dive in all of our departments."

Contact Hunter Sáenz at hsaenz@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.