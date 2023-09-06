Mecklenburg County retirees calling on leaders to fix changes to retirement benefits: 'You owe us an explanation'

County staff have notified retired employees that their dependents' medical premiums will no longer be covered. Retirees say that's wrong and unfair.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For more than 40 years, retired employees of Mecklenburg County have paid the same medical premiums for their dependents as active employees. The county says that benefit does not align with policies and will be taken away.

However, hundreds of retirees are pushing back – urging the county to honor the longstanding arrangement.

County retirees begged for answers and an update on the potential changes during the board of commissioners meeting Wednesday night.

"You owe us an explanation," retired former Mecklenburg County sheriff Jim Pendergraph said to the board.

In April, nearly 400 retired Mecklenburg County employees received a letter saying the county will no longer help cover the costs of medical premiums for their dependents. Since then, retirees say they’ve been left in the dark.

"The county is attempting to redefine our vested benefits that we earned and rely on," Pendergraph added.

He told WCNC Charlotte before the proposed change in coverage, his wife’s monthly premium cost his family around $400. The new rates, which are listed on the county's website under retiree benefits, would make her monthly premium more than $900.

"The increased cost for county retirees was exorbitant and devastating," Pendergraph said.

Despite the county covering dependent premiums for more than 40 years, the county letter says policy has always stated retirees are responsible for the full costs of dependents.

“In an effort to align our practices with our policies, the county will no longer absorb the cost,” the letter states.

Former county general services director Leon Miller disagrees with what the letter says. He told WCNC Charlotte the county has intentionally chosen to offer competitive benefits for decades. That includes helping cover the cost of retiree dependent premiums.

"The county doesn’t pay a wage that equates with a lot of the corporate entities in the county," Miller explained. "The county knew that, and they used the benefits as a recruiting tool."

Board Chair George Dunlap didn't have an update for the retirees that came to the meeting, but said county staff are researching the issue.

"As soon as the manager is ready to make a recommendation to the board then the board will comment further," Dunlap said.

He assured retirees they will find a resolution before open enrollment begins, which is typically in October.