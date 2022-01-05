x
FEMA lending support to Mecklenburg County for EMS staffing shortages

MEDIC welcomed a strike team from the agency on Wednesday, Jan. 5.
MEDIC welcomed a portion of its strike team request from FEMA on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — With COVID-19 cases rising in North Carolina, the Mecklenburg EMS Agency (MEDIC) is getting staffing support from the federal government. 

The agency confirmed Wednesday night that FEMA approved a partial fulfillment of MEDIC's strike team request, including four fully staffed ambulances for a 14-day period. This also includes a possible extension. 

MEDIC says the crews will be deploying Thursday, Jan. 6. 

Two units will be deployed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and another two units will deploy from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m. 

The agency says the units will operate mostly on non-emergency transports at first to familiarize themselves in the community before shifting into 911 coverage. They will be used within Mecklenburg County.

MEDIC recently discussed the shortage, citing COVID-19 cases within the region.

