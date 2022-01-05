FEMA lending support to Mecklenburg County for EMS staffing shortages

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — With COVID-19 cases rising in North Carolina, the Mecklenburg EMS Agency (MEDIC) is getting staffing support from the federal government.
The agency confirmed Wednesday night that FEMA approved a partial fulfillment of MEDIC's strike team request, including four fully staffed ambulances for a 14-day period. This also includes a possible extension.
MEDIC says the crews will be deploying Thursday, Jan. 6.
Two units will be deployed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and another two units will deploy from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m.
The agency says the units will operate mostly on non-emergency transports at first to familiarize themselves in the community before shifting into 911 coverage. They will be used within Mecklenburg County.
MEDIC recently discussed the shortage, citing COVID-19 cases within the region.
Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.