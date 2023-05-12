Medic: 4 injured, including 2 paramedics, in north Charlotte crash

Medic Unit 62 was initially called to the scene of another crash before being hit by another car.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Four people, including two paramedics, were injured in a north Charlotte crash overnight, according to Medic.

Around 12:30 a.m., paramedics were called to the scene of a crash at North Tryon and West Mallard Creek Church Road, Medic said.

The responding unit, Medic Unit 62, was hit by another vehicle while parked and treating a patient from the initial crash, according to Medic.

Three Medic employees were taken to the hospital following the incident, including one with life-threatening injuries, one with serious injuries, and one with no injuries, Medic said. All three are currently in stable condition.

In addition, both the initial patient and the person that hit Medic Unit 62 were also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officials have not said what caused the initial crash.

WCNC Charlotte's Tradesha Woodard is on scene and tells us the intersection remains closed as officials investigate the incident.

