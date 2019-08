CHESTER, S.C. — The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office was searching for a missing 21-year-old.

According to deputies, Renee Faith Funderburk was last seen on Wednesday, August 14 at a McDonald's in Pageland, S.C.

Funderburk was described as a white female, 5'9." Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts was asked to contact police immediately.

UPDATE: On Thursday afternoon, NBC Charlotte learned Funderburk was found safe.

