Silver Alert issued for missing Charlotte woman with dementia

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Charlotte woman with dementia who was last seen Monday afternoon.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 68-year-old Linda Marinello was last see driving a maroon 2008 Honda Accord with license plate MARNELLO in the area of Redcoat Drive in southeast Charlotte around 4 p.m. Monday. Police said Marinello has been diagnosed with dementia and her family is concerned about her well-being.
Marinello is described as a white female, approximately 5-foot-7 and weighs around 125 pounds. She has short gray hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue Carolina Panthers sweatshirt, jeans and blue shoes.
Any person with information about her whereabouts or who has seen Marinello's vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately.