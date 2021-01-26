x
Silver Alert issued for missing Charlotte woman with dementia

Police said Linda Marinello was last seen driving a maroon Honda Accord in southeast Charlotte Monday afternoon.
Credit: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Dept.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Charlotte woman with dementia who was last seen Monday afternoon. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 68-year-old Linda Marinello was last see driving a maroon 2008 Honda Accord with license plate MARNELLO in the area of Redcoat Drive in southeast Charlotte around 4 p.m. Monday. Police said Marinello has been diagnosed with dementia and her family is concerned about her well-being.

Marinello is described as a white female, approximately 5-foot-7 and weighs around 125 pounds. She has short gray hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue Carolina Panthers sweatshirt, jeans and blue shoes. 

Any person with information about her whereabouts or who has seen Marinello's vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately.

