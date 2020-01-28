LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help looking for a Denver, North Carolina man.

Rene Garcia Gomez, 38, was last seen leaving for work on January 16 around 7 a.m. on Grassy Creek Road in Denver, NC.

He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue sweatpants and black sneakers. Officials say he has brown hair and brown eyes, weighs 175 pounds and is 5 feet.'6 inches tall.

Gomez has been diagnosed with medical conditions, and officials say he is supposed to take medications daily, but did not bring his medication with him.

He drives a 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor, gray in color with paint peeling from the roof and hood area. He has an NC license plate: DED-2036

Officials said Gomez is known to frequent big box stores in Mooresville and Hickory.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

