Mooresville K9 Officer Jordan Sheldon honored by community, two years later

Mooresville police said 32-year-old Jordan Harris Sheldon was killed in the line of duty on May 4, 2019. Sheldon, a six-year-veteran with the Mooresville Police Department, was performing a routine traffic stop when at some point he was shot and killed.

“I wanted to get some of my friends together again this year to honor the life of Officer Jordan Sheldon who personally had a huge impact on me, as well as my community. It was extremely important to show his family that the community hasn’t forgotten him & that we appreciate what he has done for the community and the impact that he has had on us,” Jacob Liddle said in a statement provided to WCNC Charlotte.