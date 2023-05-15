More housing development coming to Charlotte's Mallard Creek area

Two townhome projects are on the Charlotte City Council's agenda for Monday's zoning meeting.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hundreds of townhomes are set to be built in the Mallard Creek area much to the dismay of some residents already living there.

On Monday, the Charlotte City Council discussed, among other things, two rezoning petitions that call for residential development in the Mallard Creek area.

One of these petitions would rezone a section near the intersection of Mallard Creek and Galloway roads to be switched from single-family homes to an urban residential area.

Specifically, the petition calls for 186 townhomes to be built at the site. Appaloosa Real Estate is the project's petitioner. City staff members do not recommend approval of the petition and many neighbors signed up to speak against it.

Homeowners that live next to where the proposed project would go told WCNC Charlotte the townhomes do not fit in the area and would worsen traffic.

Appaloosa's other petition, unanimously approved by councilmembers on Monday, will add 132 townhomes to the intersection of Mallard Creek and Alexander Roads.