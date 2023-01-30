Crash involving fire truck leaves 1 dead in south Charlotte

Charlotte Fire was responding to a medical incident call when the crash occurred.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead after a fire truck and motorcycle collided on Monday.

According to a release, the Charlotte Fire Department was called to a medical incident at the 7700 block of Little Avenue on Monday around 5:36 p.m.

As a Charlotte fire truck was en route to the scene, an accident occurred between the fire truck and a motorcycle at the intersection of Pineville-Matthews Road and McMahan Drive.

Charlotte Fire personnel began treating the motorcycle driver after the crash. The person was transported to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead. The deceased person's name has not been identified.

This incident is under further investigation by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to CMPD for more information and will provide an update when it is available.

MORE FROM WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts