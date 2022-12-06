Museum of Illusions opens in Uptown Friday

Charlotte's new Museum of Illusions has over 60 interactive exhibits, including the tilted room, holograms and a walk-through vortex.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte's first new museum in a decade opens this weekend when the Museum of Illusions opens its doors at the Ally Center in Uptown on Friday, Dec. 9.

Leaders of the project say they strategically picked Charlotte for this project. The Museum of Illusions features mind-bending optical illusions, holograms and even a walk-through vortex. In total, Charlotte's Museum of Illusions will have more than 60 interactive exhibits.

"It's educational, it's entertaining and there's a little bit of psychology involved, a little bit of math," Jonathan Benjamin, CEO of Museum Illusions Worldwide, said. "It's a lot of fun for people of all ages."

The new Charlotte location will be the 39th worldwide and seventh in the U.S. Benjamin said putting the museum in the Queen City was no accident.

"We're very excited to be a part of the community here," he said.

Charlotte got the nod because it's one of the fastest-growing markets in the country. Museum leaders also say they're excited about the city's diverse population that appreciates art and unique experiences.

Charlotte's Museum of Illusions will be the largest location in the U.S. It will also feature new styles and design concepts.

"It's been a long journey," Benjamin said. "Going through all of the design, permitting to see how it's all come together."

Museum of Illusions information

Hours

Sunday through Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Admission prices

Adults 13 & older: $24

Kids ages 5-12: $20

Seniors age 60 and up: $22

Kids under 4: Free

Parking

The museum doesn't have any designated parking. Spaces are available in the Ally Center's parking garage or public parking in front of the museum.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts