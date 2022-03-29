Principal: Myers Park football program violated athlete eligibility rules, 2021-22 season forfeited

The school is also repaying $6,700 earned at playoff games along with paying a $250 fine.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Myers Park High School's football program is forfeiting its 2021-22 season after the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) found fraudulent documents were used for school enrollment and athlete eligibility for the varsity team.

In a letter sent to parents, principal Robert Folk said the school was made aware of the fake documents in January 2022 and investigated. The school then self-reported its findings to the NCHSAA.

NCHSAA commissioner Marilyn Que Tucker then ruled Myers Park was in violation of association rules for using an ineligible player based on residence requirements. The school appealed the ruling, saying the proof of student enrollment and eligibility was not evident until it was reported in January. The NCHSAA's Board of Directors heard the appeal but ultimately denied it.

As part of the ruling, Myers Park will not only forfeit their season but will also return $6,700 earned from playoff games. The school will also pay a $250 fine.

"It is my intention to lead with integrity and not deception. I will say the same about the athletic programs of Myers Park High School," Folk closed in his letter. "The result of the NCHSAA ruling is disappointing for our players, coaches and certainly our Myers Park school community. We will maintain our integrity as a school and will always do what is ethical and fair."

Folk said questions could be directed to him or to athletic director Brian Poore.

WCNC Charlotte reached out to Myers Park High School for further comment and details about what exactly happened that led to the investigation. Folk reached back out to confirm the NCHSAA ruled the team had ineligible players participate in games during the 2021-22 season. However, Folk said the procedure the association used in their ruling wasn't applicable to what Myers Park found out.

Folk said the procedure the NCHSAA selected from the handbook claims Myers Park intentionally had the players compete. However, Folk said the appeal he made with a different procedure was on the grounds the parents or guardians of the athletes falsified the documents in question. He said the school would have still paid a fine if the appeal was successful, but would not have forced the team to forfeit its 2021 season.