NC mom calls for safer labels after son is accidentally poisoned

Conner’s mother Laura Taylor noticed her son was in distress. When she took a close look at Conner’s candy wrapper, she realized it wasn’t candy at all.

CARY, N.C. — A Cary mom is calling for safer labels, tamper-proof packaging and warnings after her son ingested harmful chemicals, mistaking it for candy.

Conner Taylor rang in the New Year a few hours early on Dec. 31. He and his young cousins celebrated the start of 2023 at the age-appropriate time of 8 p.m. and finished the night with games and prizes.

“We were doing these games and earning prizes and one of our family members bought some Pop Rocks,” Taylor explained.

The 9-year-old grabbed a packet, but the Pop Rocks weren’t doing what they normally do.

