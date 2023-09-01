TikTok users claim a regular tot will help clear toxins from your body if you put it in your sock overnight.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As of Friday, Mecklenburg County is in the high category when it comes to COVID-19 spread. Flu also remains in the very high category with these illnesses, and with the common colds going around, many are turning to home remedies. Millions on social media are seeing one particular wives tale that suggests putting a potato in your sock overnight will help clear sickness and bring out the toxins in your body.

Tiktok users claim a regular tot will help clear toxins from your body if you put it in your sock overnight. Basically, they say to cut up a potato and put a slice in each sock, and that will help clear sickness.

Can sleeping with a potato in your sock fight off viruses?

No, sleeping with a potato in your sock will not fight off viruses.

After searching online for medical literature on this topic, we couldn't find any clear evidence that a sliced potato in your sock would cure a virus.

Dr. Karla Robinson said that's because there isn't any.

"There isn't much evidence to show that potatoes are effective at drawing out toxins or will help you get over a cold faster," Dr. Robinson said.

TikTok users claim that in the morning, the potato will turn black, an indication of the toxins coming from your body. However, according to the Idaho potato commission, when a sliced raw potato is exposed to air, it will turn dark. That's because it's going through a process called oxidation.

"It's not really indicative of toxins being removed from your body, more of a reaction that is taking place within the potato," Dr. Robinson said.

Despite the TikTok connection, this is not a new remedy but an old wives' tale stemming back to the middle ages when many people believed it could help protect you from bubonic plague. Some historians say it may also date back to ancient Chinese medicine.

"I don't think it will harm you, but it probably won't add many benefits," Dr. Robinson said

The Mayo Clinic said the best home remedies if you are sick are to drink lots of fluids, get rest, and have some soup; you can even have some potato soup.

