No serious injuries after school bus accident in Catawba County, officials say

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The driver of a school bus has been cited following an accident in Catawba County Thursday afternoon,according to school officials.

Catawba County Schools said the accident happened near the intersection of Starnes Road and Highway 127 around noon. According to initial reports, the driver of the bus attempted to turn left and collided with an oncoming vehicle traveling south on Highway 127.

61 third-grade students, four teachers and the driver were on the bus at the time of the accident, school officials said. No serious injuries were reported, but medic officials evaluated several students as a precaution.

The driver of the bus was cited for the accident, school officials confirmed.

The condition of the driver of the other vehicle is not known at this time, according to school officials.

