North Carolina city commits $2.1M for reparations

The City Council has previously said the reparations do not require direct payments but would mandate investments in areas where Black residents face disparities.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina city is committing $2.1 million toward funding reparations.

The initiative began last summer when it joined a number of U.S. cities which have voted to address their histories of racism and discrimination. 

The Asheville Citizen Times reports the Asheville City Council approved a budget amendment on Tuesday to pull the money from city land purchased in the 1970s as part of the city’s urban renewal programs that tore apart Black communities.

