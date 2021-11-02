This Charlotte hospital was the first in the state built exclusively for the treatment of Blacks

Good Samaritan Hospital was the first private hospital in the state built exclusively for the treatment of Blacks.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All this month WCNC Charlotte is celebrating Black History Month by highlighting historical people and places in Charlotte and the Carolinas.

"Good Sam" as it was known was built in 1891.

It stood between Mint and Graham in Third Ward. It was torn down in 1996 to make way for Bank of America Stadium.

A historical marker acknowledging the site was erected outside the stadium 2002.