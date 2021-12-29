x
North Carolina ranks among top 5 most moved to state in 2021, survey says

People surveyed said their motivations for moving ranged from political, ecological and economic.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After the COVID-19 pandemic began, many people reevaluated where they lived and what they wanted to do with their lives. 

A recent Move.org survey found nearly 20% of those surveyed moved in 2021. 

"From that population, 20% of respondents moved to another state, an increase of 6 percentage points over 2020," the survey reads.

When it comes to what states most people surveyed moved from, the ranking was:

  1. California
  2. Texas
  3. New York
  4. Illinois
  5. Florida
  6. Washington
  7. Colorado
  8. New Jersey
  9. Pennsylvania
  10. Oregon

However, some states saw an influx of people, including the Tar Heel State, which came in at No. 4. The rest of the rankings went as follows:

  1. Florida
  2. Texas
  3. California
  4. North Carolina
  5. Colorado
  6. Arizona
  7. Georgia
  8. Washington
  9. New York
  10. South Carolina

As evidenced by the above lists, while some states were toward the top of losing residents, they were also at the top of gaining residents. 

When it came to the factors contributing to people moving, 45% said it was due to a lower cost of living while 43% said they wanted to live somewhere with a better culture. Other motivations were political, ecological and economic.

The survey found there were more interstate moves in 2021 than in 2020, but a majority of people either moved within the same city or moved to a different city in the same state they already lived in.

