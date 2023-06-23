2 people hurt after assault in NoDa, CMPD says one victim shot

Medic confirmed two people were transported for treatment.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Medic reports two people were hurt Friday evening in the NoDa neighborhood. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department later confirmed one of the two was shot following a fight.

Paramedics responded to the scene along North Davidson Street near East 35th Street around 8:30 p.m. Both people Medic tended to on the scene were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

When asked if the injuries involved a possible shooting, Medic said it could not confirm if the patients were wounded by gunfire.

CMPD would later confirm the gunshot wound for one of the patients, and that the gunfire happened after the fight. The person who was shot was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

While a NoDa resident told WCNC Charlotte the sidewalks nearby were still open, CMPD shut down the stretch of North Davidson Street from 34th Street to 35 Street.

