Statesville school suddenly closes Thursday due to 'ongoing investigation'

A spokesperson for Iredell-Statesville Schools said Northview Academy was closed Thursday and there was "an ongoing investigation."

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Northview Academy in Statesville is closed Thursday due to "an incident" that happened Wednesday night, a person at the school told WCNC Charlotte.

April Nesbit, the public information officer for Iredell-Statesville Schools, said there is an ongoing investigation and that more details would be released. A post on the school's Facebook page confirmed it would be closed Thursday.

"This closure is out of safety precautions for our students and staff," the post reads. "All buses will be sent back home. We will ensure that all students are safely dropped off back at their homes."

WCNC Charlotte has asked the Iredell County Sheriff's Office and Statesville police for information about the incident. So far those requests have not been returned.

Northview Academy, formerly Pressly School, is an alternative school for students in grades K-12. According to the school's website, it serves students who have dropped out and wish to re-enroll, need extra mental health support and face extraordinary life circumstances that prevent them from attending a traditional school.

This story will be updated.