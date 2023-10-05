Novant Health cutting 160 administrative, management roles in reorganization

A spokesperson for the healthcare system said less than 0.5% of the 36,000 positions it offers are impacted.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Novant Health will soon be reducing its workforce as part of a reorganization.

A spokesperson told WCNC Charlotte via a statement on Thursday that 160 positions would be cut, which represents around 0.5% of the healthcare system's 36,000 positions it already has. The job cuts will mainly impact management and administrative roles.

Novant's spokesperson said the system was supporting affected employees, and that the cuts would not impact healthcare operations as a whole.

The full statement from Novant follows:

Novant Health is making changes across the health system as part of an organizational redesign plan. In a challenging healthcare environment, we are focused on how we can work differently to prioritize direct patient care, operate more efficiently and reimagine how we serve our patients.

As part of that work, we are taking the difficult step of reducing our workforce by 160 positions, or less than 0.5% of the 36,000 positions across the health system. This reduction mainly impacts management and administrative roles. We take these decisions very seriously and are grateful for our team members’ service and contributions to our patients and our communities. We are doing everything we can to support them through this transition.