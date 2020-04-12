Frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccines

The potential rollout of a coronavirus vaccine has many people asking things like: What are the side effects? What's in it? What's the timeline?

Should I get the COVID-19 vaccine if I've already had the virus?

Why does the vaccine have to be stored at such low temperatures?

How will the different vaccines work in the body? Are they like the flu vaccine?

Who is going to get the vaccine first?

WCNC Charlotte's VERIFY team , the Defenders team and internal medicine physician at Tryon Medical Partners Dr. Ryan Shelton decided to answer viewer questions about the vaccines and what they could mean for you.

Have a question about the COVID-19 vaccines? Text your question to 704-329-3600, and WCNC Charlotte will answer it.

As a COVID-19 vaccine gets closer to emergency use authorization in the United States, some people have questions.

“Once a vaccine is authorized for use, supplies will be very limited at first. Independent federal and state groups of experts determined that the best way to fight COVID-19 is to start first with vaccinations for those most at risk. Therefore, the initial supply of vaccines will go to a limited number of hospitals to vaccinate health care workers at high risk of exposure to COVID-19 – those who are caring for or cleaning areas used by patients with COVID-19. Because of the limited initial vaccine supply, not all hospitals will receive vaccine initially. As more vaccine becomes available, it will be distributed to more of the state’s hospitals and to our local health departments to focus on vaccinating high risk health care workers. Long-term care staff and residents (for example, nursing homes) will also be in the first group to receive the vaccine. Following these groups will be adults with two more chronic conditions that the CDC has defined as putting them at high risk for serious illness. If the FDA grants Emergency Use Authorization, a CDC committee will review the data and recommendations based on which populations should receive the vaccine.”

WCNC Charlotte asked NCDHHS about Newby’s question regarding the availability and safety of the vaccine for her mother.

“I'm just going to have to play it by ear,” Newby said.

“If we get an allocation of doses today, in two weeks those second doses to match that group that came today will be shipped to us,” Amanda Fuller Moore, Pharmacist with North Carolina Health and Human Services Department , said.

For the vaccine to be considered fully effective, a second dose is needed, which state health officials say is built into the plan.

“Those same nurses and CNA's that go into assist at those nursing homes also visit homes like ours,” Newby said.

Healthcare workers at high risk of COVID-19 and people working in long-term care facilities are at the top of the state’s priority list for vaccines.

Then the following week, state health officials anticipate Moderna vaccines to arrive; from then on, there are expected to be weekly shipments from both drugmakers.

The questions come as the WCNC Charlotte Defenders team learns the timeline for the first shipments, starting with about 85,000 Pfizer vaccines , which are expected the week of Dec. 14.

“How are these seniors able to handle it?” Newby asked. “The strongest thing I can give her for pain is Tylenol. Anything other than that she's out for three days.”

Newby also wanted to know if the vaccine is safe for her mother.

Wanda Newby contacted WCNC Charlotte to ask when the vaccine would be available for her mother who receives palliative hospice care, specialized medical care at home with a visiting nurse.

Each state will decide for itself how their share will be distributed, and who will be prioritized. The CDC required state health leaders to submit those plans in October and now they’ll soon be put into action.

North and South Carolina could be getting the first shipment of the coronavirus vaccines as early as Dec. 14.

"The vaccine is ultimately going to get us out of the pandemic, but these early supplies will not get us there soon enough," Dr. Bell said.

State health officials warn this plan will take a while to see through to the end, urging patience and continued caution.

Finally, when the vaccine is made widely available, the Palmetto state will launch phase 3 and distribute doses anywhere they can – from mobile clinics, worksites, even schools…to the general population.

Once shipments start coming more regularly, phase 3 will launch, and the vaccine will be administered more widely, like in clinics and pharmacies, and will open up to “critical populations” which covers a variety of people including those working in public health, shelters, funeral homes, utilities, plus government officials, clergy, farmers, and so on.

"It is quite limited in the very beginning but as vaccine manufacturing increases, we know we’ll receive repeated shipments on a regular basis," state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said.

Second up is phase 1-B, which includes other essential workers like additional healthcare personnel, food workers, school staff, childcare providers, and those at high risk including people 65 and older.

“While we will not be able to cover everyone in phase one, in that first week, we would be able to as the weeks go on," assistant state epidemiologist Dr. Jane Kelley said.

The first doses will go to those in healthcare settings who can potentially expose patients and are unable to work from home.

That will launch phase one of the rollout, which will be administered in closed private settings.

In South Carolina , the first round should arrive around Dec. 14. Leaders haven't said how many doses they're expecting, only that it will be limited.

"Corners were not cut," Dr. Cohen stressed. "These vaccines were built upon years of work in developing vaccines for similar viruses such as SARS in addition billions of dollars have been invested to allow clinical trials to proceed without delay."

NC DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen urged everyone to get the vaccine as soon as it's offered to them.

Once those populations are vaccinated, phase three will launch, covering all essential workers and students.

Once phase one is covered, state health leaders will open up to phase two, which includes frontline workers, school staff, adults under 65 with health conditions, and those 65 and older.

"Right now, we're seeing numbers in the first few weeks or through the end of 2020 that could be less than 250,000," Amanda Fullermoore, a pharmacist for NC DHHS, said

The state is expecting only 85,000 doses of the Fizer vaccine the week of Dec. 14.

It could be weeks before North Carolina receives enough vaccines to cover phase one.

Next in line will be long term care staff, then long term care residents, farmers, inmates, and homeless shelter residents and staff.

In North Carolina, the first 102,000 to 117,000 doses will go to healthcare workers.

Who is going to get the vaccine first?

Chapter three : How will the different vaccines work in the body? Are they like the flu vaccine?

It's important to start with the flu vaccine then talk about the vaccines and how neither stands any probability or chance of giving you an active infection of the flu or COVID-19, respectively.

The Flu Vaccine

When you get the flu vaccine every year, what doctors have done is forecast what the most likely strain is going to be prevalent that year. The hope and anticipation is that if doctors forecast it correctly, then you're protected.

The flu vaccine is different every year because the flu evolves. Viruses undergo what is referred to as antigenic drift, so ever-so-slightly changing its makeup.

What the COVID-19 virus did was it underwent an antigenic shift, which is a much more dramatic alteration, and that's what's made it so problematic.

So, if an individual receives a flu vaccine, and that night or the next day they have some mild symptoms, typically pretty low-grade flu, what that tells doctors is that's actually your body responding to the vaccine, mounting an immune response so that when it recognizes that antigen from the actual flu bug, it's ready to mount a defense. Your immune system is revving up. The country is going to get those types of symptoms with the COVID-19 vaccines because it does mount a more significant response.

When we do get a viral illness, the virus itself is the culprit for triggering many of our immune responses. It can also directly affect many of our organs. It can cause pneumonia in the lungs. It can cause a condition called encephalitis, where the brain is actually inflamed and infected, and a whole myriad of other very serious issues.

But your fever, those muscle aches, the general feeling cruddy? That's actually your body releasing cytokines, elevating the body temperature and doing other things to try to actually halt and/or kill off the virus itself. So it's a double-edged sword. Part of it is the bug itself, the virus itself, but another part of the side effects that occur are your body.

Now, that's the story with annual influenza or the flu vaccine.

The COVID-19 vaccines

Let's shift to at least the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. I'll take those together because it's the same similar modality.

They are both new vaccine technology. The principle has been around for a while, but this is one of the first widespread applied uses of taking that COVID virus' spiked protein.

We've all become familiar with that sort of picture of COVID with those little spiky, crown-looking things that are on its surface. That's the spike protein.

That's what allows it to attach to our cells, its RNA and DNA, and then go to work replicating itself, taking over our own cells and turning them into its own factories, spitting out literally millions of copies of itself. And then, having a significant effect on the human body.

So what the researchers have done is just take the blueprint, or the messenger RNA, that creates the spike protein, and that's what's actually in the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine that's injected into your shoulder.

That messenger RNA works itself into your cells and does something similar to what many viruses do, which asks your cells to begin to mass produce or replicate, not the virus, but that spike protein.