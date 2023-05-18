Women build home for single mother in Charlotte

The construction is part of Habitat's Carter Work Project, which is returning to Charlotte

Their focus: an affordable-housing development near the airport with 39 new single-family houses.

In the first week of October, volunteers will come together to build more than 20 new homes in one week.

Until then, WCNC Charlotte will share stories about the affordable housing struggle in Charlotte and how the Carter Work Project will help those in need.

May has been dubbed “Women Build Month” and WCNC Charlotte’s Sarah French visited with some of the female builders and the recipient of the very first Women Build Home.

Janet Stewart, a single mother of two, was the very first recipient of a women-built Habitat for Humanity home.

"It was honestly, it was truly a blessing," Stewart told French. "We were constantly moving every year too because we were priced out of where we were living."

In North Carolina, one in eight households spends more than half their income on housing, often forcing them to choose between paying for housing or other vital needs for their family.

"But when I was introduced to Habitat, it changed our lives immensely," Stewart explained. "It gave us security. And we were able to not worry about what we were going to do next year."

In North Carolina, the affordable housing shortage is estimated to be around 46,000 homes.

Sharon Sullivan, the CEO of Renewal by Andersen, is a longtime volunteer with Habitat.

"The mission of affordable housing, and what impact it has on a community was just so meaningful to me and to our team. It was something they were all excited to be a part of," Sullivan explained. "If you look at housing and the economy and how many households are headed by single females head of households, we are thrilled that it will be a female occupant here. And I know from my work with Habitat, how meaningful that is generationally."

Stewart added, "The part for me, that my kids always know where to go. They have some place to go no matter what. Because it is truly a blessing."

The very first Women Build took place in 1991 and now it's become an annual tradition for Habitat.

Stewart also left a special note for the new homeowner.

"May many more blessings come your way," Stewart said aloud as she wrote.

From one homeowner to the next.

“It’s a message of hope for the future," Stewart said getting a little emotional.

As these women give back by paying it forward to the next generation.

Among the celebrities who will be in Charlotte to lend their voices – and their muscles – Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood!

