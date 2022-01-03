People experiencing homelessness at more risk as temperatures drop into the 30s

Volunteers handed out coats and blankets in Uptown Charlotte on Monday night.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Volunteers from Greater Rise Charlotte, a nonprofit working with the homeless population, handed out blankets, coats and warming supplies throughout Charlotte on Monday night as temperatures drop into the low 30s.

For many people who don't have a home, these low temperatures can be dangerous.

“I got a little place where I stay wrapped up in some blankets trying to stay warm," Chauncey Williams said.

Williams said shelters can be crowded and sometimes dangerous.

"People steal, crowded, fights, people are on drugs," Williams said.

Williams is not alone. Data from the State of Housing Instability & Homelessness Report in Mecklenburg County shows 3,137 people in Charlotte experienced homelessness in June of 2021.

“What we have found through years of working with the unhoused population in the Charlotte area is that there are always people who are on the streets at night, especially in the cold," Ava Williamson, a volunteer with Greater Charlotte Rise, said.

Williamson said the organization hands out supplies to people out in the streets and does accept donations to help with its work.

“If it were me, if it were my kids, if it were my family members, I absolutely would want people to care about people being cold on the streets," Williamson said.

People in need of housing resources can call 211. Here are more resources for those seeking emergency shelters:

534 Spratt Street, Charlotte, NC 28202

704-348-2560

Roof Above – Day Services Center (formerly Urban Ministry Center)