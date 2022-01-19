'People that have a heart for caring for others' | Piedmont Medical Center looking to hire hundreds before opening this fall

The new community hospital needs to hire about 350 new employees to staff its emergency room, ICU, surgical services and more.

FORT MILL, S.C. — We're just months away from the September 2022 opening of a brand new facility at Piedmont Medical Center in Fort Mill, and that means recruitment is a top priority.

The new community hospital will include an emergency room, ICU, surgical services, along with labor and delivery. Piedmont Medical Center CEO Mark Nosacka said the project has been in the works for years, but the need has intensified recently.

“Clearly now that COVID has happened it’s put a lot of spotlight on the need for additional health care services, additional outpatient beds, additional ICU beds,” Nosacka said.

Piedmont Medical plans to hire about 350 new employees by the fall. But the goal is to start that hiring process now rather than later due to current nursing shortages.

“We’re going to bring them on board now and ask them to work here in Rock Hill in part to do their training, but in part to help out to the needs we have now," Nosacka said.

A study by the University of South Carolina found based on current trends by 2030 South Carolina could rank 4th among states with a nursing shortage.

“We want to attract people that have a heart for caring for others," Nosacka said.