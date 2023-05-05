Plane lands in Catawba River; pilot and passenger OK, deputies say

Deputies are responding to plane landing in the area of Charley Horse Road.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A pilot and passenger are OK after a plane landed in the Catawba River Friday morning, according to deputies.

Around 10:50 a.m. the York County Sheriff's Office said deputies were responding to a plane landing in the area of Charley Horse Road.

Both the pilot and passenger are OK and out of the plane, according to deputies. The aircraft is still in the river, closer to the Lancaster County side.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

