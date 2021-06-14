x
Single-engine plane crash in Catawba near Long Island Airport

The pilot was the only person on the board and did not immediately report any injuries to officials.
CATAWBA, N.C. — Around 7:30 p.m. on June 14, a single-engine Grumman AA-1A plane crashed while attempting to land at Long Island Airpark in Catawba, FAA officials said.

The FAA said it will continue to investigate the crash.

