For 35 years, this Charlotte record shop has been the go-to spot for vinyl lovers

For 35 years, Repo Record has been a go-to spot for vinyl lovers in the Queen City. From classical to country, Repo has records for everyone.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For 35 years, Repo Record has been the go-to spot in Charlotte for vinyl lovers of all ages.

With only a few breaks to reorganize and move the location and reassess the future of his business, Jimmy Parker's been there for it all. Parker, the creator and music expert behind Repo, has seen vinyl almost completely go away and has experienced the industry's amazing comeback over the last decade or so.

"In 2012 it came back," Parker said, explaining that vinyl's resurgence lined up with his shop's move to Commonwealth Avenue in Plaza Midwood.

Vinyl's comeback really took off around 2010, with new artists pushing labels to include vinyl pressings for their new albums. Most records are produced on 12-inch vinyl pressing. Even the smaller 45 RPM records are specially made for some groups.

Parker changed the name of his business to Repo Record after a guy with a store by the name Repo Records in Pennsylvania wanted to make a court case about the situation. Jimmy dropped a letter from his shop's name and everyone's happy, and still selling a lot of records.

There are literally thousands of albums in the store. Some are extremely valuable with prices into the hundreds of dollars, but most of what you'll find at Repo is affordable. That huge selection and friendly pricing are what keep music lovers coming back for more.

"The metal section's always real thin, but here it's really, really nice," one customer said.

Repo has new vinyl pressings plus an endless supply of albums in excellent condition, ready for that old-time record player or a new turntable that you can buy in the store.

For those who love records, there's simply no other way to enjoy their favorite music.

"The warmth of it, the sound," another customer said. "We have a tradition of putting on a record when we make dinner."

"I love the pops, the crackles, all that good stuff," one man said. "The physical part of playing music."

From the Beatles to beach music, classical to country, jazz to jive, there's an album or even a 45 for just about everyone at Repo. The store even has some CDs and cassette tapes.

In addition to the music, Repo sells collector T-shirts, books, memorabilia and audio equipment.

Contact Larry Sprinkle at lsprinkle@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts