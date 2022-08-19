Police confirm: Shots were not fired at Salisbury High School football game

Salisbury Police were unable to find any evidence of gunshots or guns.

Example video title will go here for this video

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Salisbury Police Department responded to Salisbury High School Friday night after reports that shots had been fired at the stadium. Officials confirmed there is no evidence that shots were fired, and no guns were found.

A school schedule shows Salisbury High School and West Rowan High School were facing off. Students were ushered off the campus and the football game was suspended.

Police said three people were injured, but said the injuries happened when people fell in the crowd.

ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: 8 students taken to hospital after school bus overturns in Chesterfield County, officials say

ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: Female shot by police after firing shots toward officers, CMPD confirms

FREE PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts