Person being treated for life-threatening injuries after officer-involved shooting

CMPD was serving an involuntary medical commitment order when police say the person fired shots toward three officers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A female is being treated for life-threatening injuries after an officer-involved shooting in a south Charlotte neighborhood Friday, police confirm. Police have not released her name or age at this time.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said officers were at a home on St. Croix Lane serving an involuntary commitment order to take her to a mental health facility. Police said after a male opened the door and as officers called out to the subject, she responded with gunfire toward the three officers.

One of the officers was shot in the chest but was wearing a bulletproof vest.

One of the officers then shot the subject, and CMPD says officers immediately began rendering aid. She was taken to the hospital.

All three of the officers were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

A gun was recovered at the home, police said.

"Officers have to be vigilant at all times, we never know what we're stepping into when we're serving these involuntary commitment orders," CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said.

Officer-Involved Shooting in South Division pic.twitter.com/hqISlTVdnl — Chief Jennings (@cmpdchief) August 19, 2022

Jennings also said they were praying for the person who was shot.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to CMPD and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation for more details.

