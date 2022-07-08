Police investigating after pedestrian fatally struck by car in Belmont

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where they later died due to the severity of their injuries, police said.

BELMONT, N.C. — One person is dead after being hit by a car while walking in the road in Belmont Saturday night, the Belmont Police Department said.

The incident happened around 8:55 p.m. along Park Street near Hawley Avenue when a vehicle traveling south of Park Street collided with a person walking in the road, according to police.

The pedestrian was taken to Caromount Regional Medical Center where they later died due to the severity of their injuries, police said.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and has been cooperative with the investigation, police said.

The Belmont Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident.

If you have any information regarding this collision, please contact Traffic Officer Alejandro Valverde at (704) 825-3792 .

