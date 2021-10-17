1 police officer killed, 1 seriously injured in collision on I-540 in Raleigh

The section of I-540 was still closed between Buffaloe Road and Knightdale Boulevard hours after the overnight collision.

RALEIGH, N.C. — One police officer was killed and another seriously injured after a car crashed into their cruisers during a stop on I-540 eastbound on Sunday morning. The section of I-540 was still closed between Buffaloe Road and Knightdale Boulevard hours after the overnight collision.

Two Knightdale squad cars were responding to a separate crash in the area around 2:30 a.m. when a Mercedes Benz slammed into them. At least one vehicle caught on fire.

Tragically, Officer Ryan Hayworth, a three-month veteran of the force and a former member of the United States Army, was killed in the crash. He was only 23 years old.

