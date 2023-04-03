'It's not about me' | First Black head of school of Trinity Episcopal School knows how important her role is

"I come from a really long history of educators, even when they weren't allowed to learn," Imana Sherrill shared.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the past two decades, Trinity Episcopal School in Uptown Charlotte has been shaping the lives of hundreds of students. Now, for the first time in the school's history, the school has its first Black head of school.

Imana Sherrill can often be found in the school's courtyard, watching the friendships form between students. It's not lost on her how historic her leadership at the school is, knowing she's standing on the shoulders of her ancestors.

Sherrill said being the first and only is nothing new to her. It's why she hopes more Black women will strive to nurture students and lead with love.

"I’m not sure why there aren’t more Black women that are heads of schools in the independent school world and the community because there’s so many brilliant, bright, successful authentic and thoughtful educational leaders that should be in this role right alongside me," Sherrill said. "So, hopeful that opens the doors to thinking about having women of color in these types of roles."

She puts diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging at the center of her career goals.

"I think you have to be very intentional," Sherrill said. "I always try to make sure every decision I make is mission- and core-values focused because it’s not about me. It’s about those 440 kids in that building and making sure that we're developing them completely."

One of the things Sherrill wants to do differently is taking the lead on more community partnerships between the school and Uptown businesses.

