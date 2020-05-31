x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

local

Man rescued after falling through Charlotte sidewalk grate during protests

The severity of the man's injuries is not known at this time.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Amid protests in uptown Charlotte Saturday night, fire crews rescued a man who fell through a sidewalk grate near the Omni Charlotte Hotel sometime after 11 p.m. Multiple protesters at the scene told WCNC Charlotte the person who fell through was in uptown protesting as well. 

RELATED: Charlotte protests continue over death of George Floyd

First responders lowered equipment down into the grate and sent a first responder down them to get the man. They were able to successfully remove the man from the steel grate before 11:45 p.m.

The man appeared to be moving his fingers and hands while being rescued, but the severity of his injuries is not known. 

Mecklenburg EMS was not able to confirm how serious the injuries were. 

Man rescued from Charlotte sidewalk crate

1 / 12
WCNC
A man is rescued after apparently falling through a sidewalk grate during protests in uptown Charlotte Saturday night.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles recalls the time her son was arrested "because he had dreadlocks"

SpaceX, NASA make history by launching astronauts from US soil

RNC calls on Governor Cooper for answers on 2020 convention

George Floyd's GoFundMe campaign raises more than $4 million