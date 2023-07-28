'Time to turn over the reins' | Queen's Cup founders stepping down

Bill and Carrington Price, the founders of Queen's Cup Steeplechase, said they will retire and hand over the reins to nonprofit Dream On 3.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Plans for the 2024 Queen's Cup are already in motion after the celebration of its 26th anniversary in April. The plans for this annual social and horse-racing event include new leadership. Bill and Carrington Price, the founders of Queen's Cup Steeplechase, announced in a letter Friday morning that they will retire and pass on the event to a nonprofit.

Dream On 3 is set to continue the Queen's Cup tradition. The nonprofit is dedicated in using sports to create joyful and encouraging experiences for children and young adults with life-altering conditions.

The Prices decision to step down followed years of support and success. The couple founded Queen's Cup Steeplechase in 1997 in Mineral Springs, North Carolina. They have used the 246 acres to bring together the community and raise money for different charities. They have donated over $1 million to their partnered charities.

"We can honestly say our dream has come true as the Queen’s Cup is no longer 'the best-kept secret in Charlotte,'" the Prices said in their letter. "Having reached this milestone, we have decided it is time to turn over the reins to those who have the youth and stamina to keep the Queen’s Cup going for years to come."

The Prices said they will officially announce their retirement and resignation from the Charlotte Steeplechase Foundation board in a press release soon.

"This is not a goodbye," the Prices said. "Instead, it is a heartfelt 'thank you' and a wish that you will continue to support the Queen’s Cup and Dream on 3's mission going forward.