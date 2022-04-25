Queens University of Charlotte increasing security presence on campus after swastikas were recently discovered

The university held an on-campus gathering on Monday, April 25, to address the situation.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Queens University of Charlotte is taking action after swastikas were recently discovered on campus.

The university issued a statement to WCNC Charlotte on Monday, April 25, that read "over the past few days, swastikas, a long-standing symbol of division and hate were found in the residence halls on the campus of Queens University of Charlotte."

According to the statement, one symbol was drawn on a common space whiteboard while two others were chalked on the doors of student homes. The first symbol was discovered last Thursday.

"These anti-Semitic acts are in direct violation of our Honor Code and we denounce them as they do not reflect or represent our institutional values," the statement read. "We've been in direct contact with students affected to ensure their safety, our top priority. We have also made additional counseling services available."

The university is increasing its campus security presence for the "next several days" as a full investigation with local law enforcement continues.

"Our mission, vision and values include fostering knowledge and cultivating relationships among people with different world views, championing the dignity of all people, and working together to create a more equitable present and future," another portion of the statement read. "We must therefore stand in solidarity against all forms of racism, discrimination and intolerance to be a place where all are free to learn in a safe and inclusive environment.

According to the university, Jewish Life and interfaith programs have grown "substantially" in recent years and the community "will not allow one, or possibly two individuals" stop progress being made on campus.

Queens also hosted an on-campus gathering on Monday night at Trexler Courtyard as a way to show support for people impacted by the symbols.

