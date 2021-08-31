The best city to drive in the US is in North Carolina | Do you know which city it is?

Greensboro and Winston-Salem are ranked third and fourth, respectively.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina city ranked as the number one city to drive in according to WalletHub's 2021's Best & Worst Cities to Drive in.

The report lists Raleigh number 1 as the most driver-friendly place in the U.S.

Five other North Carolina cities ranked in the top 15 in the report. Raleigh's cost of ownership and maintenance, including the acquisition cost and the local price of gas were big factors in how cities ranked, according to the methodology used in the WalletHub study.

Two other North Carolina cities ranked in the top 15: Charlotte ranked 14th and Durham ranked 15th, according to the study.

Best Cities for Driving

1. Raleigh, NC

2. Lincoln, NE

3. Greensboro, NC

4. Winston-Salem, NC

5. Corpus Christi, TX

6. Boise, ID

7. Jacksonville, FL

8. Scottsdale, AZ

9. Tampa, FL

10. Austin, TX

Worst Cities for Driving

91. San Bernardino, CA

92. Washington, DC

93. Baltimore, MD

94. Los Angeles, CA

95. Chicago, IL

96. New York, NY

97. Philadelphia, PA

98. San Francisco, CA

99. Detroit, MI

100. Oakland, CA

To read the full report, click here.

