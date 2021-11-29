x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Red Cross helping at least 17 people displaced after fire in East Forest neighborhood of Charlotte

The American Red Cross confirmed it is helping the people impacted by the fire.
Credit: WCNC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An apartment fire in the Charlotte remains under investigation, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. 

The agency reported the fire just after 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29 in the 8100 block of Runaway Bay Drive. The scene was controlled within 25 minutes, according to CFD. No injuries were reported from the fire. 

Credit: Google Maps
The red dot on the map indicates the 8100 block of Runaway Bay Drive.

The American Red Cross did confirm late Monday night it is helping at least 17 people that were displaced because of the fire. It reportedly affected 10 units. 

Volunteers with the Great Carolinas Region's Disaster Action Team are also responding to provide financial assistance for immediate needs, like shelter, food and clothes to the families.

RELATED: North Carolina Forest Service issues statewide burn ban

WCNC Charlotte will continue to provide updates as they become available. 

RELATED: Wildfire at Pilot Mountain expected to burn up to 900 acres as burn ban issued for state

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts  

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

In Other News

Child with epilepsy undergoes rare procedure