Red Cross helping at least 17 people displaced after fire in East Forest neighborhood of Charlotte

The American Red Cross confirmed it is helping the people impacted by the fire.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An apartment fire in the Charlotte remains under investigation, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The agency reported the fire just after 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29 in the 8100 block of Runaway Bay Drive. The scene was controlled within 25 minutes, according to CFD. No injuries were reported from the fire.

The American Red Cross did confirm late Monday night it is helping at least 17 people that were displaced because of the fire. It reportedly affected 10 units.

Update Structure Fire; 8100 block of Runaway Bay Drive https://t.co/inDrqyIyDu pic.twitter.com/Mt34OnSJGd — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) November 29, 2021

Volunteers with the Great Carolinas Region's Disaster Action Team are also responding to provide financial assistance for immediate needs, like shelter, food and clothes to the families.

WCNC Charlotte will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts