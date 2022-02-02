Rescuers use crane to lift trapped dog out of Charlotte quarry

Zeus the dog had been in the quarry for several days.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's not every day firefighters and rescue teams use a crane to reach a trapped animal.

But that's what happened at the quarry of Vulcan Materials this week, as a dog named Zeus waited for days to be rescued.

Zeus and another dog ran into the quarry. The other dog, unfortunately, jumped off a ledge and died, but Zeus remained trapped.

A rescue squad of Charlotte firefighters and staff from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's Animal Care & Control unit created a plan to get Zeus out: use a crane and coax him into the bucket and then to safety.

It worked.

Zeus was carried in the arms of rescuers and lifted by crane to safety.

After a brief check-up at a nearby vet hospital, Zeus was reunited with his owners.

