CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're heading out to eat this weekend, you'll want to look up the health scores at your favorite restaurants.

On this week's report, NBC Charlotte found three popular places with not-so-great scores.

First up is the Harris Food Mart on Old Statesville Road. They didn't have any soap in the kitchen's hand sink or in the women's restroom. As for the food, their sausage and fried bologna were not warm enough, so they were tossed out. And the inspector saw flies everywhere.

The grade at Harris Food Mart? An 85.5, that's a mid-level B.

Next up is Pho Real on McCullough Drive. One of the employees here washed hands quickly and didn't use any soap. Someone else tried washing their hands in a food prep sink and someone else touched almost every item with their bare hands. These items included steak bones and veggies. And their ice machine and microwave were both pretty dirty.

The grade at Pho Real? An 87, that's also a B.

Last up this week is Beantown Tavern in Matthews. They didn't have a food protection manager on site, which is required. Their ice machine was dirty and the inspector noticed some flies in the kitchen during their inspection.

Their grade? An 87.5, that's a B.

You can check the latest health inspection scores in the WCNC app. Just search for "Restaurant Report Card" under topics.

