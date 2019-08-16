CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We've seen some bizarre things in Charlotte restaurants this year. From workers simply not washing their hands to an employee being "elbow deep" in a pot of beans, you never know what's going on behind closed doors.

Which is why if you're going out this weekend, you'll want to track the health inspections of your favorite restaurants.

This week, we're looking at the Los Reyes Supermarket on Central Avenue. Someone here was bare-handing tortillas, so they were thrown in the trash. They had raw chicken and pork stored with their beer, and the inspector noted two small insects in with their utensils.

The grade at Los Reyes? A 78, that's a C. Click here to view their full inspection report.

RELATED: Restaurant Report Card: Fruit flies creating a buzz in Charlotte kitchens

RELATED: Restaurant Report Card: 'Overall lack of control' noted at popular Charlotte sports bar

RELATED: Charlotte restaurant worker spotted 'elbow deep' in pot of beans during health inspection

Next up is the Halal Market on North Sharon Amity, which is listed as a meat market. The manager on duty didn't under the employee health policy, and another employee went from handling garbage to prep work! Someone else washed their gloves, not their hands. Gloves are a single-use and then throwaway item. They're not allowed to be washed and reused.

The grade at Halal Market? An 88, that's a B. Click here to view their full inspection report.

Last up is Fuzzy's Taco Shop. They had a container of carnitas that was too cold, below 135 degrees. It was reheated up to 170. They also had cheese, lettuce and sour cream, all of which was too warm, so it was thrown in the trash.

Their grade at Fuzzy's? A 91.5, which is a low A. Click here to view their full inspection report.