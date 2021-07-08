Body camera footage from viral Rock Hill arrest to be released Thursday

Rock Hill police will hold an afternoon press conference to show the footage.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — More than two weeks after a video of a controversial arrest went viral, the Rock Hill Police Department will release heavily demanded body camera footage from that day to the public.

Earlier this week, local NAACP branch leader Dr. Norma Gray announced in her own press conference that footage captured on Ofc. Johnathan Moreno's camera would be released Thursday. Moreno and three other officers were identified as the primary officers involved in the controversial arrest of Ricky Price on June 23, which was captured on video and went viral after being shared to Facebook.

Gray said she had reviewed the footage with police Chief Chris Watts, and said at her conference on Tuesday she believed the footage didn't align with the police narrative of what happened.

The viral video saw officers slam Price to the ground and punch him, prompting demands for accountability from the public. Protests unfolded in the immediate aftermath outside of the police department, and community leaders -including Gray- pressed for peaceful protests and patience.

RHPD's narrative says they originally pulled Ricky Price over for an illegal turn while driving, but found a gun and drugs in his car. They claimed he tried to resist arrest and flee after undoing his handcuffs in order to give his jewelry to someone else at the gas station where he was being arrested.

During the original arrest, Ricky Price's brother, Travis, happened to be at the gas station. Travis and his attorneys claimed he approached officers to try and retrieve jewelry belonging to Ricky, but was wrongly forced against a tank and charged for attempting to interfere with Ricky's arrest. However, South Carolina state representative and attorney Justin Bamberg recently shared surveillance footage captured at the gas station, which he says shows Travis was not only working with one officer to get the jewelry but also was wrongly targeted by another.