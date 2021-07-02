Officers identified in controversial arrest of Ricky Price

Four Rock Hill Police officers were at the scene of the arrest, which sparked protests in Rock Hill last week.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department officers who were on the scene of the controversial arrest of brothers Ricky Price and Travis Price last week were identified in court Friday.

During a preliminary hearing at the Moss Justice Center in York County, the officers were identified as Sgt. Shaun Watson, as well as officers Matthew Palmer, Johnathan Moreno and Jonathan Soto.

Watson and Moreno are on administrative leave following the arrests. South Carolina state investigators and Rock Hill police are reviewing the video to determine if officers followed protocol or if further discipline is necessary.

During the arrest, Ricky Price was taken to the ground by multiple officers and he was punched in the leg multiple times. That same officer also punched Price in the face. Justin Bamberg, a state representative and attorney for the Price family, said Price suffered a broken nose.

Following his arrest, Ricky Price was charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, carrying a pistol unlawfully, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resisting arrest.

During Friday's hearing, Price's cocaine charge was reduced to possession and a judge dropped the charge of possession of a firearm by a violent offender. All other charges were sustained.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts