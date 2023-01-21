NSHSS recognizes Rock Hill teacher as a 2022 Educator of the Year award

Gloria Masterton, a social studies teacher at Legion Collegiate Academy, is one of only a handful of teachers to receive this distinguished honor.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill teacher is being recognized for her passion, dedication and ability to "change lives."

Gloria Masterton, a social studies teacher at Legion Collegiate Academy in Rock Hill, was recently awarded the 2022 Educator of the Year finalist award by the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS).



NSHSS was co-founded by Claes Nobel, whose family established the Nobel Prizes. The goal of the organization is to recognize and reward the most distinguished and high-achieving high school scholars around the world.

However, NSHSS also recognizes educators that stand out for their exceptional ability to help students reach their academic potential. These outstanding educators set their students up for success, both inside and outside of the classroom. Being recognized as an Educator of the Year winner or finalist is a distinguished honor and recipients of this award are also awarded grants.

Masterton received her undergraduate degree in social studies and secondary education from Grand Valley State University. She continued on to earn a master's degree in education from the University of South Carolina, where she specialized in multicultural contexts in education during her graduate studies.

Masterton knew that she wanted to be a teacher from a very young age. She also has a strong sense of what is important in the classroom - building relationships and trust.

"The brightest student could be sitting in a classroom, but if they do not feel respect or care, they will never have a love for learning. When you invest in your students, they invest back into you: and it truly provides such a joy that outweighs any of the negatives in education,” said Masterton.

This goal of fostering relationships also drives the content that Masterton chooses to teach. She appreciates and incorporates the diversity of social studies, and how teaching diverse, multicultural experiences can foster inclusiveness and a culture of respect in the classroom.

