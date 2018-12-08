ROCK HILL, S.C. -- Police are investigating a homicide in Rock Hill Sunday morning.

Rock Hill police responded to a call in the 2500 block of Celanese Road a little before noon. Upon arrival, officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead and the suspects fled the scene before officers arrived, Rock Hill police said.

Police said the man's death marks the city's second homicide of 2018. The first homicide happened on Cherry Road back in March.

Anyone with information on Sunday's deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-4321.

