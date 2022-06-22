Rock Hill man warns about deceptive door-to-door sales

A representative for Hawx Pest Control offered a deal for a one-time spray, but unknowingly that actually signed the customer up for a costly one-year contract.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A resident in one Rock Hill neighborhood says he fell victim to what he calls a door-to-door salesman scam after he agreed to a one-time service for pest control but was ultimately charged for more than he expected.

Caleb Scott says a representative from Hawx Smart Pest Control had been in the area offering services to neighbors and he decided to take the salesman up on the offer. He said he agreed to a one-time pest control spray for $49, but the costs didn't stop there.

“Oh my goodness I have a draft from this company again," Scott said. "I immediately before I even get out of bed send them an email. This is incorrect, I was assured this was a one-time fee. Not okay.”

The company responded explaining Scott was now under a service contract and it would be $200 to cancel.

“What she said was after the service they sent me an email and when I clicked on that email that acknowledged that I agreed to a year-long contract," Scott said.

Experts at the Better Business Bureau (BBB) say when it comes to door-to-door salesman approaching you first, the law in North and South Carolina is on your side.

“With that, you have a three-day right to cancel that contract," BBB president Tom Bartholomy said.

It's also important that you state that cancellation in writing. Scott also decided to file a complaint with the BBB.

More than 250 complaints have already been filed against Hawx Pest Control in the last year.

The Utah-based company has several locations all across the country. Many customers shared similar scenarios to Scott.

“The sales rep was not honest with me," one customer wrote. "I would like to cancel the subscription given the false information."

“These guys took advantage of her," another complaint said. "We want the company to do the right thing and return her money.”

The BBB suggests exercising caution whenever you encounter a door-to-door salesman.

“You gotta take a breath, take a step back and say, 'This sounds interesting,'" Bartholomy said. "'It sounds like something I might want to do, but I need to check you out first.'"

WCNC Charlotte tried reaching out to management at the Hawx location in Charlotte but has not heard back.