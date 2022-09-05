Following Memphis kidnapping, here are some tips to stay safe while running

Memphis Police said 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher was reportedly kidnapped early Friday morning while out for a jog near the University of Memphis.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the recent news of the Memphis woman who was kidnapped while jogging last week, WCNC Charlotte wanted to share some tips for runners who are going out by themselves.

*Editor's note: This article is not to put blame on the runner, but instead share some tips for runners who want to feel safe running outside alone.

Memphis Police said 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher was reportedly kidnapped early Friday morning while out for a jog near the University of Memphis.

According to Memphis Police, Fletcher had been jogging in the area of Central and Zach Curlin about 4:30 a.m. when an unknown person approached her and forced her into an SUV. U of M police said in a safety alert to students and staff a man had approached her in the middle of Central Ave. and forced her into the vehicle after a brief struggle.

TIPS TO STAY SAFE WHILE RUNNING

Always be aware of your surroundings and what is going on nearby.

Vary your routine: Select various routes so your routine is not too predictable when running alone. Be thoughtful about what you post online about your routes

Plan your routes with safety in mind: Run in familiar areas that allow you to safely alter your route as needed.

Run with a club/crew: Running with a group increases your safety. If you are traveling, find a club to run with. Check with local hotels about safe running routes.

Carry your cell phone: The best safety tool you own. Text a friend or family member so they know you are out on your run. Find apps that can safely track your run. Use your wearable technology to keep you safe.

Be smart about headphone use: We get it, you love your music. Keep the volume low enough that you can maintain awareness of your surroundings. Don't zone-out in unpopulated areas - especially on quiet trails.

Share your location with a friend: Apps like Find My Friends and Beacon (on Strava) allows your friends and family to track your run in real-time

