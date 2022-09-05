Following Memphis kidnapping, here are some tips to stay safe while running

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the recent news of the Memphis woman who was kidnapped while jogging last week, WCNC Charlotte wanted to share some tips for runners who are going out by themselves.
*Editor's note: This article is not to put blame on the runner, but instead share some tips for runners who want to feel safe running outside alone.
Memphis Police said 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher was reportedly kidnapped early Friday morning while out for a jog near the University of Memphis.
According to Memphis Police, Fletcher had been jogging in the area of Central and Zach Curlin about 4:30 a.m. when an unknown person approached her and forced her into an SUV. U of M police said in a safety alert to students and staff a man had approached her in the middle of Central Ave. and forced her into the vehicle after a brief struggle.
TIPS TO STAY SAFE WHILE RUNNING
- Be Alert: Always be aware of your surroundings and what is going on nearby.
- Vary your routine: Select various routes so your routine is not too predictable when running alone. Be thoughtful about what you post online about your routes
- Plan your routes with safety in mind: Run in familiar areas that allow you to safely alter your route as needed.
- Run with a club/crew: Running with a group increases your safety. If you are traveling, find a club to run with. Check with local hotels about safe running routes.
- Carry your cell phone: The best safety tool you own. Text a friend or family member so they know you are out on your run. Find apps that can safely track your run. Use your wearable technology to keep you safe.
- Be smart about headphone use : We get it, you love your music. Keep the volume low enough that you can maintain awareness of your surroundings. Don't zone-out in unpopulated areas - especially on quiet trails.
- Share your location with a friend: Apps like Find My Friends and Beacon (on Strava) allows your friends and family to track your run in real-time
