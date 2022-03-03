Salisbury Police: 1 killed after shooting in shopping center parking lot

Police are still looking for the suspect at this time.

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Salisbury Police Department confirmed one person has died after a shooting in a shopping center parking lot.

Police initially said the department was investigating an incident at Walmart and indicated heavy police presence in the area, but have since confirmed the incident does not appear to have any connection to Walmart or other nearby stores.

Police said they do not believe there is a public safety threat at this time, but the suspect or suspects are still at large.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact the Salisbury Police Department.

